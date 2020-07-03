https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/general-mark-milley-confirms-national-guard-troops-bayonets-black-lives-matter-riots-arson-dc-last-month/

Black Lives Matter and Antifa cohorts riot and torch historic church in Washington DC.

Leftists torched the historic St. John’s Church, vandalized the WWII monument, vandalized the Korean War monument, vandalized the Lincoln Memorial, attacked police and national guard members with rocks, bottles and fireworks.

General Mark Milley confirmed this week that National Guard troops sent to Washington DC to protect America’s historical monuments during violent riots last month.

It is not clear which national guard troops he was talking about.

Last month General Milley famously told reporters he never should have walked with President Trump to the ruins of St. John’s Church. Milley was also against using the National Guard against violent mobs ransacking cities all over the US.

