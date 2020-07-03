http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/luT8z0-Lgrg/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that he is willing to support a minimum wage increase to help boost the economy and stated that Congress needs to pass economic stimulus in July.

Graham said that the new jobs report shows that “we need a rescue package that would hit the gas to make the economy grow faster. … So, the president is proposing a payroll tax cut that would put money in the pocket of consumers and businesses. That would stimulate the economy. An infrastructure bill to give America a facelift with our road[s], bridges, and ports. That would set in motion future job creation. We need to make sure you don’t pay people more in unemployment benefits than they get to work. That will help get people back to work. I’m even willing to do a minimum wage increase. There are so many things, liability reform, so you can open up without being sued. Congress needs to act in July to continue this trend. If we had the right kind of stimulus package, we would be going through the roof by October in terms of economic growth.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

