(Thank you for your support of the Gateway Pundit. Below is a message from Tim Schmidt, president of the USCCA, which provides legal protection for people involved in self-defense incidents – ordering through the links below benefits Gateway Pundit).
If you’ve thought about ever having to defend yourself from a violent attacker, you need to hear Brad’s story…
…he DIDN’T even use his gun.
You see, Brad is a USCCA member from Houston, Texas.
He works hard and lives a peaceful life with his wife and their two adopted dogs…
It was a simple life…
Until a road-raging maniac threatened everything he’d worked so hard for…
It happened when Brad was headed home from work…
He noticed a car swerving dangerously through traffic…
But when he tried to get out of the way he ended up stuck at a red light right next to the crazed driver…
He was trapped as the man screamed obscenities and threatened him…
Brad begged the guy to leave him alone.
Instead, the other driver suddenly got out of his car and attempted to attack Brad through his car window…
…right there in the middle of the road!
Well, Brad did the only thing he could do…
He grabbed his pepper spray…aimed…and sprayed his attacker.
He even called the police to report the attack, but when they finally arrived — Brad was the one charged with assault.
Imagine how he must have felt at that moment…
Now he faced a criminal record, thousands of dollars in fines, and the threat of a civil suit from the very person who attacked him…
Thankfully, when he made it home that day he spoke to his wife about what happened and she told him to call the USCCA for help…
Watch this video to see Brad’s story:
[embedded content]
Brad picked the pro-2A attorney he wanted, and the USCCA provided the deep pockets he needed to protect everything he worked so hard to build for his family…
To put it in his words:
“In the end, it would have cost literally thousands and thousands of dollars to cover all the fees and fines.
USCCA covered all of that. I didn’t have to worry about it at all…Having gone through that process, doing it without the coverage and without having an attorney would be terrifying!”
With the help of the USCCA, Brad was completely cleared of all charges…and his attacker even confessed in court.
So here’s what I want you to think about:
Where would you be right now if this had happened to you without the Self-Defense SHIELD protection that Brad had…?
What if it was ONLY your word against a lying thug…?
