It looks like the wave of wokeness will cause the Washington Redskins finally to change their name. Owner Daniel Snyder says the team is undertaking a thorough review of the team’s name. It would be mighty surprising if the review concluded that “Redskins” is fine.

Has Snyder had a genuine change of heart about the team name? Of course not. He’s simply come under intense pressure from corporate America. Notably, FedEx, which sponsors the team’s stadium, has requested that the Redskins change their name. In addition, the city of Washington, D.C. has said that it won’t approve a new stadium in the city absent a name change.

I don’t love the name “Redskins.” However, I would prefer that the team keep it for several reasons.

First, I don’t like name changes, especially when it comes to teams I’ve always rooted for. Second, just a few years ago, a survey by the Washington Post found that the vast majority of Indians aren’t offended by the name. Third, I don’t like seeing people bow to pressure from the left.

If I’m honest, though, the biggest reason why I’d like to see the Redskins remain the Redskins might be that the name makes some people I don’t like very angry.

If/when the Redskins change their name, it won’t make me angry. Like I said, I don’t love the name. Of all the concessions to wokeness we’re likely to see in the coming months, this one would be well down the list of ones that bother me.

I will try to respect the name change and stop referring to the team as the Redskins (though I’m sure I’ll slip up from time to time, especially in conversation). It’s Dan Snyder’s team and he can call it whatever he wants (or feels obliged) to. That was true when we were the Redskins and will still be true if/when we are not.

