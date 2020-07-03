https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-proclaim-world-monument-will-never-desecrated-president-trump-mt-rushmore-video/

President Trump threw down the gauntlet on Independence Day weekend.

President Trump told Americans he will always protect our history, our monuments and our way of life!

Today America defined the current battle between good and evil.

President Trump promised the South Dakota crowd: “I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and before the world this monument will never be desecrated. These heroes will never be defaced. They’re legacy will never, ever be destroyed. Their achievements will never be forgotten.

The crowd loved it!

So did the American people.

