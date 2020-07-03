http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NcLLQmIlsdw/independence-day-eclipse-over-second-22292072

Less than two weeks after the “ring of fire” summer solstice eclipse bathed part of the world in darkness, the Earth will witness another eclipse on a historically significant date.

A lunar eclipse usually occurs about two weeks before or after a solar eclipse, and they’re visible to much more people. Half the world (whichever side is experiencing night-time) will be able to watch a lunar eclipse when it happens, while a solar eclipse is far narrower.

The July 4 penumbral lunar eclipse coincides with Independence Day in the USA, an important historical date that is marked by a federal holiday and widespread celebration.

Because the full moon will be covered by the sun in July, it’s being referred to as a “buck moon”, an old agricultural term.

(Image: PA)

However doomsday conspiracy theorists are calling it something else entirely — a “blood moon” — and say it means the world is heading for disaster.

Christian evangelist Paul Begley has seized on this year’s catastrophic events – including the coronavirus pandemic and locust swarms in Africa and Asia – as proof of the coming apocalypse.

He said the June 21 solar eclipse was the first of three signs of impending armageddon, using quotes from the Bible to back up his far-fetched claims.

“Guys, we are in end time plagues,” he said in a recent video on his YouTube channel where he has more than 335,000 subscribers.

(Image: AFP/Getty Images)

“There’s three major signs in the heavens that are going to happen between now and the end of the year.

“The first one is June 21. We’re going to have a solar eclipse that’s going to go over the entire Holy Land.

“It’ll be over Israel for six hours. The Sun will turn to darkness for six hours.

“Are you serious? A ring of fire will be around the Sun.”

The second “major sign in the heavens” Pastor Begley pointed to is the Independence Day eclipse.

“The midnight Blood Moon over American on the Fourth of July is certainly a prophetic sign,” he said.

(Image: Getty Images/Westend61)

In a more recent video he went into greater detail about the so-called “prophecies of the last days” he’s been noticing.

“The world’s asleep. We’ve got a mask on our face, we’re walking around with our phones like zombies,” he said.

“We’re watching the day of the dead and the dawning of the dead, the zombie apocalypse.”

He believes this weekend’s lunar eclipse mirrors the “blood red moon” mentioned in the Book of Joel, the Book of Acts and the Book of Revelation.

(Image: Getty Images)

The Book of Joel 2 reads: “I will show wonders in the heavens and on the earth, blood and fire and billows of smoke.

“The Sun will be turned to darkness and the Moon to blood before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord.”

The Book of Revelations similarly describes a red moon: “And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood.”

Pastor Begley is adamant that this weekend’s celestial event foreshadows similar scenes of Biblical apocalypse.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“Look out for the Blood Moon, there’s a silver lining in it for you,” he warned.

“If you know what you’re watching for. Oh no, people need to know what’s going on.”

Saturday’s penumbral eclipse will only darken the moon slightly, turning it a rusty brown colour rather than a bright blood red.

