Former Secretary of State John Kerry, speaking in mid-June in a discussion with former NATO Secretary Anders Rasmussen and Politico’s Ryan Heath, insinuated that the Republican Party traditionally suppresses the vote of non-Republican voters and warned that it could precipitate a “revolution” in the United States. Kerry stated, “If people don’t have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that’s the stuff on which revolutions are built. If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that.”

Kerry stated that the voter suppression affected the Bush-Gore 2000 election, his own campaign against George W. Bush in 2004, and the Stacey Abrams gubernatorial candidacy in Georgia as he said, “I’m also concerned about something that affected my campaign in 2004; it affected Al Gore in 2000, and it has obviously affected other campaigns in our country in the last few years, including most recently in Georgia, where certain officials of a particular party purposefully make it difficult for the other party to vote where they control those matters.”

Kerry was asked, “How worried are you about the future of American political institutions?”

The man who was reportedly worth $100 million in 2013 replied with a class-warfare answer as he replied, “I’m worried. I’m worried. Right now our democracy is not working up to war. Very simple. Too much money in our system. Far too little sensitivity to the plight of a whole bunch of people who are living far more unequal lives. The disparity of wealth distribution in our country has grown worse and worse by the year.”

He continued, “So we have major challenges. If people don’t have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that’s the stuff on which revolutions are built. If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that.”

Kerry then celebrated that massive protests around the country in recent days as a “torrent of awareness” and 2020 as a “fascinating year”:

And I’m worried that increasingly, people are disaffected. What encourages me is this incredible spontaneous reaction to the killing of George Floyd by those police officers has unleashed a torrent of awareness that people see this unfairness now and it’s I think becoming a voting issue. It wasn’t a voting issue; it may now become one. So this is going to be a fascinating year; we have not had a year like this in the United States since 1968 … I am more optimistic now that we’re going to see a massive response and perhaps real change for the better. That will strengthen America in the world; we’ll have greater credibility with countries all around the world, and if we get a new president who the world respects and is ready to listen to and believe, I think you’ll see a world of difference in other countries, too.

