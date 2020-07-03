http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CuviCS7Dxp8/

Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior adviser to the Trump campaign and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to several reports.

Guilfoyle tested positive for the virus ahead of Friday evening’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore. She reportedly traveled to South Dakota with the president’s eldest son but was not aboard Air Force One “according to the person familiar with her condition,” as reported by the Times’

Haberman’s source said Guilfoyle is “not experiencing symptoms.”

“Out of caution, the couple plans to drive back from South Dakota to the East Coast, the person said,” according to the Times:

Neither ever went to the event w Trump and didn’t travel on AF1. They’re expected to drive back to the east coast to avoid contact w others per the person familiar. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 4, 2020

NEW: Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Trump son, Donald Jr., tests positive for #COVID-19. https://t.co/Ly9jT39OCf — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) July 4, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of tonight’s Mount Rushmore event in SD, @JDiamond1, @kaitlancollins, and @Acosta are told. Guilfoyle was not in contact with POTUS; Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. She attended events in Tulsa & AZ recently. — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 4, 2020

LATEST: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for #coronavirus. She is asymptomatic. pic.twitter.com/0GtkQE4tMH — Dr. Nicole Cross (@DrNicoleCross) July 4, 2020

BREAKING – Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for coronavirus while in SD / was expected to attend tonight’s event at Mt Rushmore. Sources familiar add Donald Trump Jr tested negative. Neither have been in direct contact with the president and did not fly on AF1 – @ABC — John Santucci (@Santucci) July 4, 2020

The news coincides with the Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore, where President Trump is expected to speak. Attendance at the event is limited, and while masks were reportedly offered to attendees, they were not required.

The U.S. had reported 2,793,435 cases of the Chinese coronavirus as of Friday evening.

