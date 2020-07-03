https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kroger-take-home-tests/2020/07/03/id/975586

Kroger employees will receive free at-home coronavirus tests.

The company announced it plans to give employees access to the kits after it received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its home test on Wednesday.

The grocery store company said its goal is to process up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of the month. It plans to make the kits available to other companies and organizations in the coming weeks.

Employers will cover the cost of the kits, which will be free to employees “who meet established clinical criteria for likely COVID-19 infection or exposure,” according to the statement.

Patients will learn how to properly test themselves via a video chat with a health care professional.

The tests will be shipped overnight and processed within 24-48 hours. Kroger is working with clinical laboratory Gravity Diagnostics.

“As our country experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases, physical distancing, wearing protective masks and testing remains paramount to flattening the curve,” Jim Kirby, senior director of Kroger Health, said in a statement. “We know flexible, accessible testing options like home solutions that leverage telehealth technology are critical to accelerating America’s reopening and recovery.”

Kroger Health, the company’s health care division, opened up public drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in April. The company said it has administered more than 100,000 tests in 19 states.

