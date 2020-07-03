https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/latest-poll-shows-voters-strongly-support-mount-rushmore-historic-statues/

Still standing.

After the recent spate of violence, arson and attacks on American monuments and history Americans still strongly support Mount Rushmore and historic statues.

Despite the best efforts by those on the left Americans still love their country.

Via Rasmussen Reports:

TRENDING: A New Low. Snopes Uses Local Crips Member and Islamist Fanatic in Defamatory Hit Piece Against Gateway Pundit and St. Louis Catholics

Most voters still rally around Mount Rushmore and historic statues around the country that may be out of line with modern-day sentiments. But there is growing support among those under 40 to do away with them.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 75% of Likely U.S. Voters do not believe that Mount Rushmore should be closed or changed because two of the four presidents it honors – George Washington and Thomas Jefferson – were slave owners. Seventeen percent (17%) believe the iconic memorial in South Dakota should be closed or changed.

But this compares to 90% who opposed closing or changing Mount Rushmore when Rasmussen Reports first asked this question three years ago.

Similarly, 71% still oppose removing the names of the early presidents like Washington and Jefferson who were slave owners from public places and taking down statues in their honor. Eighteen percent (18%) favor such moves. However, this compares to 88% and seven percent (7%) respectively in 2017.

The most notable change on both questions is among voters under 40. One-third (33%) of these younger voters are now ready to close or change Mount Rushmore and remove the names and statues of the early presidents who were slave owners. Roughly 10% of older voters agree in both cases.