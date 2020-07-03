https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/07/03/little-mermaid-statue-in-copenhagen-branded-racist-fish-n602831

It will be incidents like this that will eventually do in Black Lives Matter and the mob witc- hunters looking to sniff out “racism” wherever it hides — or anyone thinks it.

The “Little Mermaid” statue in Copenhagen, depicting Hans Christian Anderson’s beloved little girl sitting on a rock, fins and all, was vandalized with the epithet “racist fish,” according to Danish authorities.

Famous Little Mermaid statue in Denmark is vandalised with ‘Racist Fish’ graffiti https://t.co/Lmt2YErZWj pic.twitter.com/5LcbeVJnRy — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 3, 2020

A million people visit the statue every year and Anderson’s story has been immortalized in two Walt Disney movies. But that didn’t stop the racial-police mob from attacking it.

Naturally, Danish authorities are at a loss — as is anyone with more than two working brain cells — for why the statue or Anderson himself would be targeted.

Guardian:

Ane Grum-Schwensen, a researcher at the HC Andersen Centre at the University of Southern Denmark, told the Danish news agency Ritzau: “I am having a hard time seeing what is particularly racist in the fairytale The Little Mermaid.”

The statue had been a target of vandalism before according to an English-language Danish website:

The Little Mermaid, inspired by a character in Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen’s 1837 fairytale of the same name, is a 175-kilogram (385-pound) statue by sculptor Edvard Eriksen. The statue has been vandalised numerous times over the years, including when the mermaid’s head was stolen in 1964 and 1998, as well as when an arm was cut off in 1984.

But why Hans Christian Anderson? Well, he’s white, of course. And then there’s that name — “Christian.” Got to be a racist, right?

Not hardly.

On Thursday activists accused Danish officials of being unable to recognise racism after authorities said the killing of a biracial man by two white men was not racially motivated. Andersen has not been widely viewed in this light, although the author did tackle colonialism and issues of race in an 1840 play, the Mulatto, and some scholars have said they detected racist implications in some stories.

Apparently, not recognizing racism is as bad as being a racist. And better watch out for those “racist tendencies”! They’ll get you every time.

These Danish “activists” need a lesson or two from Black Lives Matter on just who or what is racist.

According to police other statues around Copenhagen have also been vandalised with “various phrases.” One of missionary Hans Egede, who launched Lutheran mission efforts to Greenland, and one of Mahatma Gandhi in the northwestern part of the city. Police also said that on June 16, someone had written “racist” on a statue of Danish King Christian IV, who ruled between 1588 and 1648.

It’s very doubtful King Christian had ever seen a black person, although he might have known of the existence of African tribes. But there’s that name again. Perhaps the activists have difficulty separating the notion that all Christians are racist with someone’s name.

That can’t be any dumber than thinking the “Little Mermaid” is racist.

