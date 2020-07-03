http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yPmAr8zzRmI/

President Donald Trump will hold an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening.

A fireworks show will follow Trump’s remarks.

Trump and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) have been ripped for not requiring masks and social distancing at the event. Activists are also protesting the existence of Mount Rushmore, saying it was built on stolen land by a KKK sympathizer, and warning that the fireworks show (the first since 2009) could cause wildfires.

10:15 PM: Trump and First Lady Melania Trump take the stage for the playing of the national anthem.

10:05 PM:

9:45 PM: At the top of the hour, Trump is expected to deliver remarks that “will tell the truth about America’s history” and go after the “left-wing mob.” Trump has landed at Mount Rushmore.

Protests before Trump arrival:

Umbrellas allowed?

Tribal Leaders Want Mount Rushmore Removed:

