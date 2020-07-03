https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/livestream-video-via-rsbn-national-guard-busts-antifa-anarchist-protesters-blocking-mount-rushmore-highway-trump-speech/

BREAKING: Anarchists and leftists are disabling vans and blocking the road to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore event tonight.

Via Jack Posobiec.

BREAKING: Anarchists disable vans and BLOCK road to Trump Mt Rushmore event https://t.co/sEse5liGd0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2020

THE LEFTISTS SLICED THE TIRES OF SEVERAL VANS IN THE HIGHWAY–

LIVESTREAM VIDEO VIA RSBN—

The National Guard is moving in…

[embedded content]