https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/livestream-video-via-rsbn-national-guard-busts-antifa-anarchist-protesters-blocking-mount-rushmore-highway-trump-speech/

BREAKING: Anarchists and leftists are disabling vans and blocking the road to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore event tonight.

Via Jack Posobiec.

TRENDING: A New Low. Snopes Uses Local Crips Member and Islamist Fanatic in Defamatory Hit Piece Against Gateway Pundit and St. Louis Catholics

THE LEFTISTS SLICED THE TIRES OF SEVERAL VANS IN THE HIGHWAY–

LIVESTREAM VIDEO VIA RSBN—

The National Guard is moving in…

[embedded content]
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...