A man was arrested for allegedly cutting a two-year-old boy in the face Wednesday in Manhattan, New York.

“35-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of the 200 block of West 107 Street has been charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon,” according to ABC 7.

Police said Gonzalez approached the boy and his nanny at 110th Street and Morningside Drive at about 9:35 a.m. and allegedly struck the child with a sharp object, cutting him just above his right eye.

Thursday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) shared surveillance footage of the suspect fleeing the scene:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 7/1/20 at approx 9:30 AM, in the vicinity of W 110 St and Morningside Dr in Manhattan, the suspect slashed a 2-year-old child in the face with a sharp object, then fled westbound on W 110 St. Any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZrUC3mjjfk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 2, 2020

Later, the boy’s father told reporters his son received six stitches and was expected to recover.

“My wife was horrified,” he explained, adding, “My son is very nervous, also under stress.”

He also said the nanny was not injured but was traumatized by the incident.

“She told me some guy leaned over the stroller, cut my son, and she immediately notified 911. She immediately called my wife,” he noted.

Friday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the suspect had been arrested and praised detectives for their efforts to find him:

ARRESTED! Thanks to the hard work & dedication of @NYPDDetectives, who’re relentless in their investigations, the suspect wanted for this horrific crime against a defenseless child has been charged with felony assault. As always, outstanding work by the men & women of the NYPD. https://t.co/qNkHU3G53w pic.twitter.com/qPsurbMQ7r — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 3, 2020

A few weeks ago, Shea announced that the city would disband its anti-crime, plainclothes officer unit and reassign them to other areas within the department, according to Breitbart News.

However, a retiring NYPD detective recently told the New York Post that eliminating the unit would only lead to more crime and be “the demise of the city.”

“Anti-crime guys are the guys who the real bad guys are looking out for. Anti-crime guys are going to drive around in not just unmarked cars. They’ll come around in other cars, rentals that the city gets that you wouldn’t think are police cars,” the detective explained.

“When you’re a really bad guy, and I’m talking about really bad guys, who won’t think twice about taking another life. When they step out of the car, those were the cops who they are afraid of,” he concluded.

