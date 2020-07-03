http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cjJOmr-zlM4/

A man was captured on video being removed from a Florida-bound flight at LaGuardia Airport Friday for not wearing a face mask.

The tense standoff unfolded when a man, whose name was not known, “took his face covering off and refused to put it back on,” a spokesman for Spirit Airlines said.

A video from inside the plane shows part of an exchange between a Port Authority cop and the man, in which the officer asks the passenger to get off the plane and the man argues with him.

“I don’t want to force you, I’m asking you,” the cop can be heard saying while asking the man to get off the fight, which was headed for Fort Lauderdale.

A spokesman for the airline said the man eventually agreed to “deplane on his own instead of risking legal consequences.”

“Spirit will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our guests,” the spokesman said. “Wearing a face covering is simple, it’s easy, and it’s critical to Spirit and the airline industry as a whole.”

A rep for Port Authority police did not immediately respond.

