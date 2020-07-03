https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mlb-all-star-game-baseball-dodgers/2020/07/03/id/975615

The best players in baseball won’t meet up in an All-Star Game this year.

Major League Baseball canceled the 2020 All-Star Game on Friday, ESPN reports.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were scheduled to host the game on July 14. Now, they will host the 2022 game instead.

Coronavirus interrupted the start of the baseball season, which will not begin until July 23 or 24.

“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the City of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic. The 2022 All-Star celebration promises to be a memorable one with events throughout the city and at picturesque Dodger Stadium.”

In a statement, Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten thanked Manfred for allowing the Dodgers to host the 2022 All-Star Game.

“As excited as we were to host this year’s All-Star Game, we know that it will be worth the wait and that Dodger Stadium and Los Angeles will host a world-class event in 2022,” Kasten said.

This is the first year since 1945 that there won’t be an All-Star Game. Travel restrictions because of World War II forced the game to be eliminated from the schedule. It would have been played at Boston’s Fenway Park.

The 2021 All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta.

