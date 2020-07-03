https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/national-guard-makes-arrests-prepares-teargas-anarchists-blocking-road-mount-rushmore-video/

Update: Protesters have been given until 7:00 PM local time to leave or else they will be removed.

Anarchists and leftists on Friday disabled vans and blocked the road to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore event.

The National Guard moved in and began making arrests.

WATCH:

National Guard made some arrests.

WATCH:

Police warned the press to back up because the National Guard masked up and prepared to deploy tear gas.

WATCH:

Small smoke bombs deployed.

DEVELOPING…

