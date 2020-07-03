https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/national-guard-makes-arrests-prepares-teargas-anarchists-blocking-road-mount-rushmore-video/

Update: Protesters have been given until 7:00 PM local time to leave or else they will be removed.

Anarchists and leftists on Friday disabled vans and blocked the road to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore event.

The National Guard moved in and began making arrests.

WATCH:

TRENDING: A New Low. Snopes Uses Local Crips Member and Islamist Fanatic in Defamatory Hit Piece Against Gateway Pundit and St. Louis Catholics

#BREAKING: National guard is working to disperse protesters who have formed a blockade leading to Mount Rushmore where President Trump will deliver a 4th of July speech. pic.twitter.com/XeZaTdLwka — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) July 3, 2020

National Guard made some arrests.

WATCH:

Police warned the press to back up because the National Guard masked up and prepared to deploy tear gas.

WATCH:

A warning from police: pic.twitter.com/peK1S6hLiu — Erin Bormett (@EEBormett) July 3, 2020

Small smoke bombs deployed.

Maybe small smoke bombs? Unsure. pic.twitter.com/puVkHax10a — Erin Bormett (@EEBormett) July 3, 2020

DEVELOPING…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

