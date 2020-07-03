https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/new-hydroxychloroquine-study-vindicates-president-trump-end-dr-faucis-career-niaid-medicine-video/

A new Hydroxychloroquine study conducted by Henry Ford Health System revealed hydroxychloroquine successfully lowered the death rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients by a significant margin.

According to Just The News the use of hydroxychloroquine cut the mortality rate of coronavirus victims in half.

The study examined 2,541 patients who had been hospitalized in six hospitals between March 10 and May 2, 2020. More than twenty-six percent (26.4%) of patients who did not receive hydroxychloroquine died. TRENDING: The Man who Correctly Predicted President Trump’s 2016 Win Predicts President Trump has a 91% Chance of Being Reelected in 2020 But among those who received hydroxychloroquine, fewer than half that number — 13% — died. More than 90% of the patients received hydroxychloroquine within 48 hours of admission to the hospital. Scientists say giving the drug early during illness may be a key to success.

It is well known that President Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

Now it is clear in the Henry Ford study along with several international studies that hydroxychloroquine saves lives.

This study should also end Dr. Fauci’s career in medicine.

Dr. Fauci has fought against the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating coronavirus since it was first discovered as a successful treatment to the disease.

How many lives were lost due to Dr. Fauci’s actions?

How many of the 126,000 Americans who died could have been saved?

This should put an end to Fauci’s career.

The man destroyed the greatest economy in US history using faulty models then allowed thousands to die due to his jihad against hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Ramin Oskoui joined Raymond Arroyo on The Ingraham Angle to discuss this latest study.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

