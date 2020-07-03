https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-message-therapeutics-nbc/2020/07/03/id/975654

The White House is reportedly preparing a new message on the coronavirus pandemic: Live with it.

After weeks of criticism over muddled messaging about the best way forward amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections, senior administration officials are trying to craft a clearer directive, NBC News reported Friday night.

Eager to move forward and reopen the economy amid a recession and an upcoming must-win presidential election, the White House is now pushing acceptance, NBC News reported.

President Donald Trump’s top advisers plan to argue that the nation has to go forward despite the virus.

“The virus is with us, but we need to live with it,”one official told NBC News the planned message will be.

According to NBC News, administration officials next week plan to promote a new study they say shows promising results on therapeutics.

They told NBC News the disclosure would be “market-moving.”

Officials also plan to emphasize high survival rates, particularly for certain age groups and for those who don’t have underlying conditions, NBC News reported.

More than 130,000 Americans have died of the virus.

