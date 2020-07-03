https://www.dailywire.com/news/newsom-bans-singing-in-houses-of-worship-after-downplaying-spread-of-coronavirus-at-protests

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has issued new restrictions limiting the reopening of the economy in nearly 20 counties across the Golden State. One of the more controversial measures introduced Thursday will ban singing and chanting at houses of worships, which are already restricted to allowing 25% of guests or just 100 worshippers (whichever is lower). The Sacramento Bee reported that in late May, Newsom simply encouraged houses of worship to “strongly consider discontinuing singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances.”

The outlet also reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that singing and shouting “can spread the coronavirus just as easily as coughing or sneezing.”

“California’s health department agrees, and as Gov. Gavin Newsom begins tightening protocols during a resurgence of the pandemic, it now says singing and chanting are outright banned,” the outlet reported. “‘Activities such as singing and chanting negate the risk reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing,’ the state said in its new guidelines.”

Nowhere in the Bee’s report is any mention of the massive protests taking place in California and elsewhere around the country.

As The Daily Wire’s James Barrett previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department posted a photo to social media on Wednesday showing thousands of people gathered in Los Angeles to protest various social justice issues. Many of the protesters were not wearing masks and they were not following social distancing guidelines.

Authorities in California have either sidestepped the issue of protests or completely ignored them when discussing social distancing restrictions.

Newsom on Tuesday emphasized family gatherings as a more dangerous place to spread the coronavirus than hordes of people shouting in close proximity. Newsom was making remarks about the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, saying that “one of the areas of biggest concern as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 in this state remains family gatherings,” said Newsom. “Not just bars, not just out in the streets where people are protesting and the like, it’s specifically family gatherings.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned residents on Wednesday to avoid leaving their homes and mentioned a number of situations where crowds might gather – but did not mention protests.

“COVID-19 has taken control, and we need to take control back. That’s what we did in March, April and May, when we sacrificed, stayed safer at home and saved lives — we need that same commitment to flatten the curve now,” the Democratic mayor tweeted. “We were the first major city to require face coverings, and we must continue to wear them,” he added in another tweet. “Gathering with anybody except for those you live with may spread this virus. And that’s why more businesses and places where people gather indoors are closing or must operate differently.”

“This 4th of July weekend, please wear face coverings and avoid gatherings,” he wrote in another post. “This is a critical time in our fight against COVID-19. Beaches, piers, and beach bike paths in the City and County of L.A. will be closed from Friday, July 3 to Monday, July 6.”

