https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/newsoms-winery-deletes-instagram-post-bragging-open-4th-july-weekend-major-public-backlash/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) this week shut down wineries, indoor dining, movie theaters, museums and zoos in 19 counties across the state.

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Orange County on Wednesday were ordered to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, zoos and museums.

Here is the list of sectors to close operations *including wineries and tasting rooms* and the impacted counties:

TRENDING: A New Low. Snopes Uses Local Crips Member and Islamist Fanatic in Defamatory Hit Piece Against Gateway Pundit and St. Louis Catholics

Conveniently, Gavin Newsom’s vineyard, Plumpjack Winery, located in Napa Valley is open for business.

Napa Valley is not being targeted by Newsom.

The Gateway Pundit on Thursday hammered Newsom for keeping his winery open while closing down his competitors in neighboring counties — the article went viral and the story got picked up by a local paper and a local news station.

Social media users also went after Newsom for keeping his winery open.

James Woods jumped into the fray with a viral tweet.

So Gavin Newsom is closing down restaurants and bars and destroying family-owned businesses all over California. Oh wait, here’s one that’s still open! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/LwTVRejYBL — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 2, 2020

Plumpjack Winery attempted damage control after major public backlash by deleting their Instagram post (TGP grabbed screenshots before deletion) bragging about being open for the 4th of July weekend.

Plumpjack on Wednesday posted a video to their official Instagram page instructing 4th of July visitors to wear masks unless seated at a table.

“A friendly reminder if you are visiting us this weekend – help keep guests, our team, and the community safe,” Plumpjack’s IG caption said in a Wednesday post.

As of Thursday evening, after being completely booked up for the 4th of July weekend, Plumpjack Winery’s next available tasting is Tuesday July 7.

However, by Friday morning Plumpjack’s website no longer lists available tastings so it is unclear if they temporarily stopped taking reservations after public backlash.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Plumpjack Winery several times by phone for comment and we were unable to reach anyone at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

