President Donald Trump could remain President even if he is defeated in November, two Newsweek columnists say.

The columnists, former Sen. Timothy Wirth, D-Colo., and Tom Rogers, the founder of CNBC, outlined their scenario in a piece posted by Newsweek on Friday.

“Trump is already laying the groundwork for how he can lose the popular vote, and even lose in the key swing states necessary for an Electoral College victory, but still remain president,” they said.

Their scenario has Trump losing the swing states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Wirth and Rogers claim the president could then declare the voting was rigged and there was mail-in ballot fraud. He could further say the Chinese were behind a plan to provide fraudulent mail-in ballots.

Trump could then invoke emergency powers and direct the Justice Department to probe alleged activity in the swing states.

“The investigation is intended to tick down the clock toward December 14, the deadline when each state’s Electoral College electors must be appointed,” they said.

The four swing states are under Republican control in both chambers of their state legislatures. The legislatures could refuse to allow any Electoral College slates to be certified until the probe is complete.

Without the electors from those four states, neither Biden nor Trump has the votes to get an Electoral College majority.

The election would then be thrown into the House of Representatives.

“The vote in the House is by state delegation, where each delegation casts one vote, which is determined by the majority of the representatives in that state,” they said.

“Currently, there are 26 states that have a majority Republican House delegation. Twenty-three states have a majority Democratic delegation.” The Pennsylvania delegation is evenly split.

“This vote would enable Trump to retain the presidency,” they said.

