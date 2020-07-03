http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YzQYP_FqUZo/

Fifty-one percent of liberals and 45 percent of Democrats told a pollster that too few of their fellow Americans are willing to fill construction, technology, hospitality, and other service jobs, regardless of pay.

The liberal responses “are driven by contempt for their fellow-countrymen in general and working-class whites in particular,” suggested Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies. Their view of Americans as “lazy and entitled” is combined with “a veneration of immigrants,” he said.

From June 23 to June 28, Rasmussen asked its panel of 1,500 likely voters:

People say immigrants fill construction, technology, hospitality and other service jobs that Americans don’t want. Are there Americans who would take those jobs if pay and working conditions were improved or are there just not enough Americans willing to do that kind of work?

Most Americans recognized that their fellow citizens would work “if pay and working conditions were improved.” The recognition came from 54 percent of likely voters, 70 percent of Republicans, 67 percent of conservatives, but just 34 percent of liberals and 41 percent of Democrats.

The opposite view — “There are just not enough Americans willing to do that kind of work” — was endorsed by 45 percent of Democrats, 51 percent of liberals, 38 percent of postgraduates, and by just 19 percent of Republicans and 20 percent of conservative.

Fourteen percent of Democrats and 15 percent of liberals declined to declare an answer.

The will-work-for-pay view was endorsed by 53 percent of people who earn from $50,000 to $100,000, but just 48 percent of people who earned more than $200,000. The “not enough Americans willing” view was touted by 33 percent of people who earn from $50,000 to $100,000, and by 46 percent of $200,000 earners.

The claim that Americans will not work in tough, dangerous, or dirty jobs is contradicted by data.

“If immigrants “do jobs that Americans won’t do,” we should be able to identify occupations in which the workers are nearly all foreign-born,” noted a 2018 report by the Center for Immigration Studies:

Of the 474 civilian occupations, only six are majority immigrant (legal and illegal). These six occupations account for 1 percent of the total U.S. workforce. Moreover, native-born Americans still comprise 46 percent of workers in these occupations. There are no occupations in the United States in which a majority of workers are illegal immigrants. Illegal immigrants work mostly in construction, cleaning, maintenance, food service, garment manufacturing, and agricultural occupations. However, the majority of workers even in these areas are either native-born or legal immigrants.

“It is a sad state of affairs when democrats and liberals, particularly white liberal elites, prefer mass immigration over increasing wages for American workers,” said Rosemary Jenks, policy director for NumbersUSA. “These woke Americans need to step out of their bubbles a bit more and look at what their preferences actually mean for average Americans—especially the minorities they pretend to champion.”

