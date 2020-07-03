https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/profs-model-gives-trump-91-chance-winning-november/

A professor whose statistical model predicted President Donald Trump’s resounding 2016 come-from-behind victory over Hillary Clinton, now a two-time failure in the race for the Oval Office, says 2020 is going to bring about the same result.

In fact, Professor Helmut Norpoth, of Stony Brook University in New York, says this year’s results show Trump with a 91% chance of victory in November.

He points out, in a report at the Gateway Pundit, that his model has been correct on the popular vote since the 1990s.

And interviewer Lou Dobbs noted the model has been correct 24 of 26 times.

TRENDING: ‘You got something to say, little boy?’: See woman shame protester

Norpoth explains his calculations are based on early primary results – not the hypothetical questions that pollsters typically ask.

There, he explains, “Donald Trump did very well.”

But presumptive Democrat Party nominee Joe Biden didn’t.

In fact, in the New Hampshire primary, he came in in single digits, in fifth place.

That is a “powerful metric” for “predicting what is going to happen in November,” the professor explained.

He said he didn’t know “of any nominee who did so poorly in New Hampshire who went on to win in November.”

Popular polls these weeks are giving Joe Biden a double-digit lead over the president, much as they did give Clinton an advantage over Trump in the 2016 race at this point.

See the professor talking about the 2020 race:

[embedded content]

And also his interview before the 2016 election, when Fox pointed out the New York Times was giving Trump a 15% change of winning, and the Huffington Post was giving him only a 1% chance.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

