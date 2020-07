https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/report-israel-caused-explosion-iran-nuclear-site/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) A fire and an explosion early Thursday morning that struck a building above Iran’s underground Natanz uranium enrichment facility was caused by an Israeli cyber attack, according to the Kuwaiti al-Jarida newspaper.

U.S.-based analysts have identified the site as a new centrifuge production plant.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook