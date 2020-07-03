http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/g-QKl7KKQe0/risk-catching-coronavirus-started-frazzle-some-secret-service-agents

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S., overwhelming hospitals and bringing state-wide reopening plans to a halt, many might be wondering where the next hotspots will be. Unfortunately, that’s somewhat hard to predict, as “the infection curve rose in 40 of the 50 states heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend,” The Associated Press reports. But we can make some educated guesses.

The states with the most severe outbreaks at present are Arizona, Florida, Texas, and California, which “reported a combined 25,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday,” AP says. But Georgia “is among the most worrying states right now,” says Robinson Meyer at The Atlantic. Over the last week, the Peach State reported more than 14,800 new cases, and this can’t be chalked up to more testing: “At the beginning of June, about one in 14 tests came back positive. Last week, about one in nine tests did; today, one in seven tests did,” Meyer says.

Another state to watch is Ohio, “which saw new cases rise much faster than tests this week,” Meyer reports. The percentage of positive tests has also doubled in Kansas, Montana, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, and South Carolina. “In Nevada, it has tripled. In Idaho, it is five times higher,” according to AP.

Meanwhile, the Northeast, which was the early epicenter for the virus, has seen new infections drop significantly. Of the states seeing a downward trend in infections, only two — Nebraska and South Dakota — are outside the Northeast. “What seems to unite many of the most affected states is that they reopened indoor dining, bars, and gyms,” Meyer says. “What will distinguish them is how they react now.” Jessica Hullinger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

