Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove called on President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign to do a “reset.”

Rove said, “First of all, let’s put it in context when you are in the barrel, you need to do something that says you are moving in a different direction. That is what I mean by reset.”

He continued, “You have to do something that’s big and grab the attention of the American people. It’s a big new policy or a change in tone or direction. And that’s a mechanical thing. You can’t simply say we have bad poles and bad press. You have to do something different.”

He added, “The reset is the least important thing. More importantly, the president has to have an agenda for the second term. No president gets reelected by saying I’ve done a good job. You have to be in a place where you say I’ve done a good job, I’ve got more things that I want to do and those are things that you like. If you look at the successful reelections in the modern era, the convention speech of Bill Clinton in 1996, George W. Bush in 2004, and a Barack Obama in 2012, they all said here’s what I’ve been doing, but all of them also said here’s the second act. Here’s what I want to do in the coming four years. Then the third thing that they would do in those speeches is say, is a contrast between me and my opponent. My point of my column is to say you got to do a reset come up with something.”

