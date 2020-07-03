http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EwjEBc6AA7s/

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called President Donald Trump the “weakest” president in American history.

Schumer said, “President Trump from day one has shown such weakness to Vladimir Putin that an autocratic power-grabbing man like him will constantly take advantage and he has been doing that through the years. Right now, with everything going on, with Russia being one of the biggest foes that we have, Trump calls for them joining the G-8, you know making the G7 a G8 and adding them in. When every other country says no way.”

He continued, “It’s just amazing. His weakness to dictators. He was played like a fool by Kim Jong-un. He was played like a fool by Putin. He’s being played like a fool with China right now. This president is the weakest president despite all his bluster and macho man, and he won’t wear a mask, and that’s supposed to make him a big tough guy. He’s the weakest president we have ever had in the history of the United States on foreign policy. He caved to Putin. He caved to Xi, caved to every dictator. Who are his buddies, people like Erdogan and Orbán? And on the domestic front where he was capable of dealing with the most significant health and economic crisis we have had.”

He added, “Things are going to get worse, even worse because of this weakness. On domestic and foreign policy, we have never had a president so over his head and so in his own little world where all he’s looking at is a mirror and what he thinks affects him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

