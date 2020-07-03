https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/sen-chuck-grassley-slaps-corrupt-pentagon-think-tank-paid-spy-halper-sink-president-trump/

Earlier reporting revealed that Stefan Halper was the spy working for the FBI in the Trump campaign. This indicted cocaine addict was who the FBI relied on in its attempted coup of the President of the United States.

We know that Stefan Halper had an addiction to crack cocaine and records surrounding his arrest in Virginia in the 1990’s have been destroyed:

Look what we have here… Deep state “spy” Stefan Halper had an addiction to crack cocaine. And this is very curious – I requested the case file and was instructed it had been destroyed. Why was Halper’s file destroyed? pic.twitter.com/ciqaWlurb5 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 5, 2018

This didn’t stop the FBI from using Halper as a spy. Halper is widely suspected of being Source 2 in the IG’s report on FISA abuse. The Federalist reported that the FBI used data from Halper claiming it was reliable until the final Carter Page FISA renewal [highlights added]:

The IG Report actually says this about Halper’s firing in 2011:

Source 2 was closed by the FBI in 2011 for “aggressiveness toward handling agents as a result of what [Source 2] perceived as not enough compensation” and “questionable allegiance to the [intelligence] targets” with which Source 2 maintained contact. However, Source 2 was re-opened 2 months later by Case Agent 1, and was handled by Case Agent 1 from 2011 through 2016 as part of Case Agent l’s regular investigative activities at an FBI field office. The FBI conducted human source validation reviews on Source 2 in 2011, 2013, and 2017.

So the FBI’s source to take down the President of the United States was a cocaine addict who had been fired from the FBI in 2008 for interpersonal conflict (drug addiction?), aggressiveness toward handling agents (related to drug addiction?), allegiance to the target of his spying (a drug dealer?), and then rehired on the basis that the FBI would not tolerate the issues that had arisen in the past.

It looks like Halper was likely still doing drugs into the 2000’s and the FBI was not going to tolerate it when he was rehired in 2011.

Halper was tasked with monitoring Page and Papadopoulos, and all these conversations were wiretapped:

Halper had never heard of Papadopoulos before the August meeting, but he was tasked during that meeting to monitor Papadopoulos:

Case Agent 1 told the OIG that the team asked Source 2 about Papadopoulos, but Source 2 said he had never heard of him. The EC documenting the meeting reflects that Source 2 agreed to work with the Crossfire Hurricane team by reaching out to Papadopoulos which would allow the Crossfire Hurricane team to collect assessment information on Papadopoulos and potentially conduct an operation.

Halper brought up Carter Page to the CH Team during the meeting; it wasn’t the FBI who brought up the name:

Case Agent 1 told the OIG that Source 2 then asked whether the team had any interest in an individual named Carter Page. Case Agent 1 said that the members of the investigative team “didn’t react because at that point we didn’t know where we were going to go with it” but asked some questions about how Source 2 knew Carter Page. Source 2 explained that, in mid-July 2016, Carter Page attended a three-day conference, during which Page had approached Source 2 and asked Source 2 to be a foreign policy advisor for the Trump campaign.

Halper had no intention of joining Trump campaign:

Source 2 “stated that [he/she] had no intention of joining the campaign, but [Source 2] had not conveyed that to anyone related to the Trump campaign.” Source 2 further stated he/she “was willing to assist with the ongoing investigation and to not notify the Trump campaign about [Source 2’s] decision not to join.”

It is illegal to spy on American citizens without a warrant, and there can be no warrant if a case has not been formally opened based on probable cause. According to ZeroHedge:

“The revelation of purposeful contact initiated by alleged confidential human sources prior to any FBI investigation is troublesome,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), an ally of President Trump and chairman of a House subcommittee that’s taking an increasingly aggressive oversight role in the scandal, told me. “This new information begs the questions: Who were the informants working for, who were they reporting to and why has the [Department of Justice] and FBI gone to such great lengths to hide these contacts ?” Retired assistant FBI director for intelligence Kevin Brock also has questions. Brock supervised an agency update to their longstanding bureau rules governing the use of sources while working under then-director Robert Mueller. These rules prohibit the FBI from directing a human source to perform espionage on an American until a formal investigation has been opened – paperwork and all.

Earlier this week Senator Chuck Grassley moved to cut funding in half to the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment who was paying Stefan Halper to spy on the Trump campaign.

The Washington Examiner reported:

A Pentagon internal think tank, whose leadership is under scrutiny due to its leader’s connections to a key figure in the Russia collusion investigation, could have its yearly budget slashed in half and be under tighter restrictions in next year’s military defense budget. Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley announced Thursday he introduced an amendment last week to the National Defense Authorization Act that would reduce the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment’s annual budget from $20 million to $10 million. Net assessments include top secret details of long-term American military capabilities, as well as those of adversaries. The ONA’s spending by its director, James Baker, was questioned in 2016 when Defense Department whistleblower Adam Lovinger pointed out that divergent projects not related to the annual net assessment were being funded through the ONA. As a result, the money went toward politically connected ONA contractors such as FBI informant Stefan Halper.

Hat tip D. Manny

