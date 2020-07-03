https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/state-trooper-defies-mask-mandate-placed-leave/

(THE BLAZE) Oregon State Police placed a trooper on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation after video appears to show him defying Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide mask order in a Corvallis coffee shop next to Oregon State University, the Oregonian reported.

The uniformed trooper was captured on surveillance video — which doesn’t have audio — entering Allan’s Coffee & Tea on Wednesday morning without a mask, and the shop’s assistant manager, Travis Boss, told the trooper he needed to wear a mask, the outlet said.

