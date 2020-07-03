https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/supreme-courts-lgbt-discrimination-ruling-forces-harvard-end-ban-single-gender-clubs/

(REASON) Among the unexpected beneficiaries of last week’s Supreme Court decision banning workplace discrimination against LGBT people are fraternities, sororities, and other single-gender college organizations.

This may take a little explanation. In 2016, Harvard leaders decided that they didn’t like the school’s exclusive, single-gender final clubs, dismissing them as creating “forms of privilege and exclusion at odds with [Harvard’s] deepest values.” It had stopped formally recognizing them in 1984, but they decided to put the screws to any student who continued to join them by denying them certain scholarships and prohibiting them from holding positions of leadership in campus organizations.

It was a terrible position to take, dismissing students’ rights to free association. And while Harvard is a private college with its own power to decide what it will allow on campus, it was, as Reason’s Robby Soave pointed out then, a deeply illiberal decision that fostered discrimination.

