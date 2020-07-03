https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/adams-coronavirus-death/2020/07/03/id/975648

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on Friday suggested a current flat death rate in states seeing a troubling rise in coronavirus cases could be misleading.

In remarks on “Fox & Friends” Friday, Adams warned: “We know deaths lag at least two weeks and can lag even more.”

The comments come at the 3:10-minute mark.

“In the beginning, nursing homes were hit really hard, and the majority of our deaths were occurring on people who were 60, 65 and older,” he said.

“Now the majority of cases are in people who have an average age of 35, and so those folks are gonna have less comorbidities, they’re gonna be less likely to end up in the hospital and to die.”

Adams added “what we’re really worried about — particularly with young people — is that they get it and then they spread it to their grandmother, to their grandfather.”

The surgeon general said younger Americans should wear a face covering and practice social distancing when out celebrating this weekend — and take extra precautions if they live with someone who is older or vulnerable.

According to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University, at least 128,740 people have died in the country from coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “national ensemble” forecast suggests there will likely be between 140,000 and 160,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths by July 25.

