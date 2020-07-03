https://www.theepochtimes.com/suspects-charged-in-assault-caught-on-video-victim-says-one-attacker-yelled-black-lives-matter_3411335.html

Five suspects including two minors and three adults were charged in an assault caught on camera near a convenience store in Klein, Texas, in June.

Warrants were issued for 19-year-old Eric Bradley, 19-year-old Ezkeyeleon Wilson, and 18-year-old Seth Coles, officials told ABC13. A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were both not named, were also charged with assault.

Bradley, Wilson, and Coles have not been apprehended yet.

The assault occurred on June 14 near the Food Mart located at 7134 Oakwood Glen Blvd.

The unnamed victim told officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office that he was waiting to buy items when a group of young men attempted to cut in line.

“I looked over and said, ‘There’s a line for a reason,’” said the victim, according to the report.

NEW: @HCSOTexas investigators have charged and issued arrest warrants for 3 adults & 2 juveniles for the brutal assault outside a store in Klein a few weeks ago. Eric Bradley (L) Ezkeyeleon Wilson & Seth Coles (R) are being sought. https://t.co/wmyG95oQsl #abc13 pic.twitter.com/thP12L0Bey — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) July 2, 2020

“I don’t know what else I could do. The fifth one at the end came out of the store after purchasing goods, and came up to me and kicked me in the face and said, ‘Black lives matter, [expletive],’” he said.

He suffered a cut lip, a cut near his eye, and bruising.

“I really hope they’re caught before someone else gets hurt,” his girlfriend said to KTRK. “I hope that the people take this and don’t say, ‘It’s white against black.’ I don’t want this to be the statement. I want it to be, ‘Here’s a man who was checking out and stood up for himself, and he was targeted for that.’”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bradley, Wilson, and Coles should call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.

