Friday on Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) boasted that President Donald Trump made him and other House Democrats “look like geniuses” for impeaching him in light of reports that the Russians offered bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan to Taliban-linked fighters.

Swalwell said, “It’s certainly not a hoax. This is information that went into the President’s Daily Brief. This is not the back of a bar napkin.”

He continued, “He’s the commander in chief. The fact that he would not be told about this just, frankly, I think it’s bullshit.”

When asked about the impeachment, Swalwell said, “I think he makes us look like geniuses every day for impeaching him. He was impeached for putting his personal interests above the country’s. And again, it looks like that’s what’s happening here. And for some perhaps when we were in 2016, 2017 expressing concern about the p partnerships and welcoming help from Russia perhaps people didn’t know the cost or perhaps the cost was not know or was unmeasurable. Now, if these allegations are true and the Russians are paying for the lives of American soldiers on the battlefield, the cost is the blood of our soldiers, and I think the American people will understand that.”

