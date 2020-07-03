https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/south-will-rise-truth-racism/

Having attended and then graduated from Duke University as an undergraduate, and later Emory University School of Law, both located in the “Deep South” – in North Carolina and Georgia, respectively – as well as being a citizen of and running for the U.S. Senate in Florida, I find offensive Southerners being smeared by the left and effectively being branded as the equivalent of the Ku Klux Klan. This indeed is what it has come to, as cowardly whites flee en masse and fall on their swords at the slightest hint of being called racists, begging for forgiveness to the likes of Black Lives Matter and the group’s vile comrades.

Just in the last few weeks, the country music group Dixie Chicks has slavishly jettisoned the “Dixie” from its name, and that once venerable entertainment icon Disney has removed the “Song of the South” from its Splash Mountain attraction at Disney World and Disneyland. These are just a few among many examples. Soon to come is the removal of statutes of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, as has already taken place with Southern icons such as Gen. Robert E. Lee and former confederate President Jefferson Davis, who had a highway named after him in Northern Virginia, among other landmarks.

Over the last several weeks, I have been watching the comedic sitcom “Hart of Dixie,” which takes place in a Southern town named “Bluebell” in Alabama. It is a cozy, friendly and loving place, where Levon Hayes, a black man and a former University of Alabama and NFL superstar who won two Super Bowl rings, was elected the town mayor. Many other characters in the show are black, and all races get along and evoke harmonious and loving relationships, including interracial dating and marriage, without even a thought that this was once frowned upon by both whites and blacks. The show, which spanned four seasons from 2011 to 2015, is a heartwarming and funny testament to the significant racial progress the South has experienced, far more than the North, in modern times. Sadly, the reference to Dixie would have been removed from the title of the show in the present state of our divided and sick nation, should this sitcom have been made and aired today. For the present-day radical left to allow for racial harmony to be exhibited is anathema to the socialists, communists and radicals of all stripes and persuasions, who have now seized near total control over our country’s discourse.

Nevertheless, I urge you to watch “Hart of Dixie,” which can be found on Netflix, as a testament to the way we were before the likes of former President Barack Obama and his equally hate-filled wife, Michelle, came to power, along with their anti-white black separatist and indeed “racist” collaborators, such as Black Lives Matter, Al Sharpton and the ultimate white- and Jew-hater, Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam. These black “leaders” became the dominant sanctioned purveyors of racial division, finally succeeding at stoking the race war the nation now finds itself destructively embroiled in.

And this takes me to the legal representation of my friend and client former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Roy Moore, who true to form has been falsely cast by the left and their Democratic enablers as not just a racist, but a pedophile. Of course, the attacks on Judge Moore and his nonprofit, the Foundation for Moral Law, run by his lovely righteous wife, Kayla, were not just out of hatred for Southerners but also political expediency. Indeed, this is not just how the left set out and destroyed Judge Moore’s political aspirations to become a U.S. senator, but also to vindictively reduce him and his family to ash in terms of destroying this good religious man’s reputation for godly devotion, which they also detest.

TRENDING: Citing state of affairs in U.S., Schiff jokes ‘we may all’ move to Canada

For this reason, when Judge Moore and Kayla asked me to represent them in a number of defamation lawsuits, I was proud to accept. As a converted Yankee and now a proud Southerner myself, and as someone who admires Judge Moore’s strong stands for religious and other freedoms, I was eager to accept. And, after I was retained, one of the complaints I filed on behalf of the Moores was against comedian Sasha Baron Cohen, who also smeared my client as a pedophile in his now-canceled show “Who Is America?”

In a nutshell – and that is exactly what Cohen is, a nut in a low-class, vile, leftist shell – this clown, through a phony company, Yerushalayim TV, invited Judge Moore and Kayla, to Washington, D.C., to receive a televised award for his support of Israel on the Jewish state’s 70th anniversary of its founding. When the Moores got there, the judge was given a release to sign, as is normal for television appearances. But the judge was smart, and out of a precaution he wrote into the release that sexual content could not be discussed.

But Cohen, who was fraudulently disguised as a Mossad agent, ignored this restriction and during the interview held up a wand, which he said was developed by the Israeli Defense Forces, that could detect pedophiles and beeped if one was near. And – you guessed it – the wand began to beep when thrust into the face of Judge Moore.

To make a long story short, just last Thursday, a courageous African American Obama-appointed federal judge in New York denied Cohen’s and his equally arrogant dishonest law firm’s attempt to have the case dismissed. It will now proceed to discovery, where we will take the testimony of Cohen himself, as well as his comrades. If and when we ultimately get in front of a jury of the judge’s peers, I am confident that we can get a large verdict, as Cohen and Showtime, which is owned by CBS, defamed my good client and inflicted emotional distress both on him and Kayla.

The moral to the story: Stand up for your rights, do not give up, keep punching – and eventually We the People will prevail! In this case, Judge Moore, Kayla and I hope to not just teach leftist Cohen, Showtime and CBS a lesson they will not forget, but uphold a Southern tradition of treating all people with hospitality and respect.

The South will rise again, no matter what these radical leftists try to do to harm it and the rest of our nation, founded as one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.

Listen to my radio show this week, which discusses this lawsuit and how to vanquish the crises we now are living through:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

