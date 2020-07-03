https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cognitive-test-health/2020/07/03/id/975575

President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that he “aced” a test of cognitive function after former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters that he’s “constantly” taking tests of his cognitive ability.

Trump tweeted just after midnight on Friday that Biden “cannot pass the test I ‘aced’. He should give it a try!!!”

The president was apparently referring to the cognitive exam that his White House physician administered two years ago in his regular physical.

“I’ve been testing, and I’m constantly testing,” Biden said at a press conference last Tuesday, after he was asked if he’s been tested for cognitive decline. “Look, all you got to do is watch me. And I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

He added, “This president … he talks about cognitive ability. He doesn’t seem cognitively aware of what’s going on. He either reads and or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he needs to know it.”

Trump has also faced questions about his health and last month had to explain his difficulty descending a ramp following his commencement speech at West Point.

The Biden campaign has released a three-page summary of Biden’s health by Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, who has been the former vice president’s primary care physician since 2009, but it does not mention testing his cognitive ability. It does conclude that Biden “is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

