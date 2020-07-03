https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-mt-rushmore-fireworks-SouthDakota/2020/07/03/id/975633

President Donald Trump has planned a fireworks bonanza worth $600,000 during his trip to Mount Rushmore. But state officials won’t require masks or social distancing for the thousands of people expected to attend, making it a likely springboard for a spike in coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

The bulk of the sticker price went to the fireworks company, which received $350,000 for the show, according to TMZ. Other costs include a $138,800 payment to an environmental consulting service, $33,000 for security, $30,000 for permit inspection and another $30,000 for code consultation, and $3,500 for portable toilets.

Those costs don’t account for the price of the flyover, which TMZ did not include.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the event, which has already distributed about 7,500 tickets. The fireworks will display images of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

Cheryl Schreier, who works as the superintendent of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota between 2010 to 2019, called the event a public health concern.

“While such patriotic celebrations were memorable, they also endangered public safety and irreplaceable natural and cultural resources within the national park and surrounding area,” she wrote in a The Washington Post op-ed. “In case of emergency – wildfires started by the fireworks, medical emergencies or extreme weather events – evacuation of visitors could prove tremendously difficult.”

But public officials are concerned that the event will be ‘extremely difficult’ to evacuate people should an emergency arise.

“We’re going to have thousands of people, shoulder to shoulder at these events — someone in line to see a president and being able to see fireworks at Mount Rushmore — they are probably not likely to disqualify themselves because they developed a cough the day of or the day before,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender told AP.

Native Americans have also expressed concern over Trump using the event as a public spectacle.

“The president is putting our tribal members at risk to stage a photo op at one of our most sacred sites,” said Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

