Two charges have been dropped against doomsday book author and alleged cult member Lori Vallow, but two new charges were filed against her, according to officials.

Felony charges of desertion and nonsupport of children against Vallow were dropped Thursday. She is still being held in Idaho on $1 million bail and faces charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt of court, according to the East Idaho News.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged her with allegedly concealing, altering, and destroying evidence in the case.

Several weeks ago, investigators found the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his 16-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, on the property belonging to Chad Daybell, Vallow’s husband.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow (L) and Tylee Ryan. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP)

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Feb. 26, 2020. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)

Daybell, who was also charged in the case, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of concealment of evidence in June.

Both Vallow and Daybell, who authored doomsday books, are accused of belonging to a cult known as Preparing a People.

A preliminary court hearing scheduled for Vallow was moved to Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, according to Idaho News 6.

Investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell’s residence in the 200 block of 1900 East, in Salem, Idaho, on June 9, 2020. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

Officials said the couple conspired to “willfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, court documents said, as reported by KSL. The evidence refers to the remains of Tylee and JJ, who went missing late last year.

Authorities previously alleged that the couple, who got married on Nov. 5, 2019, refused to cooperate during the onset of the investigation into the missing children. They later fled to Hawaii, where police said they were found in January 2020.

Larry and Kay Woodcock, J.J.’s biological grandparents, Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s son from another marriage, and Kelsee Ryan, Colby’s wife, released a statement after the remains were found in June.

“The Woodcock’s and The Ryan’s are confirming that the human remains found by Law enforcement on Chad Daybell’s property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering,” they said.

