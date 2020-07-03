https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/u-n-alarmed-hundreds-arrested-since-vague-hong-kong-national-security-law-passed/

(RUSSIA TODAY) Hundreds of people have been arrested since the controversial new national security law went into effect in Hong Kong, the United Nations has said. It warns that the “vague” legislation could undermine human rights.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville said some of the offences prohibited by the new law “do not adequately distinguish between violent and non-violent acts,” and described the legislation as “vague and overly broad.”

This could result in “discriminatory or arbitrary interpretation and enforcement,” and could “undermine human-rights protection,” he told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

