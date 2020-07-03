https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/pressure-washington-redskins-announce-review-team-name/

The Washington Redskins NFL team announced Friday it is reviewing the team name following a one-two punch from corporate America in the latest salvo in the Maoist cultural revolution remaking the country this summer. Nike dropped all Redskins products from its sports apparel online store Thursday night, preceded by a call by team sponsor FedEx to drop the name that progressives says is demeaning to Native Americans–though many Native Americans have supported the name as honoring their heritage.

FedEx has the naming rights to the Redskins’ Landover, Maryland stadium until 2025 and FedEx CEO Fred Smith is a minority owner of the team.

Redskins owner Dan Snyder vowed in 2013 he would never change the team’s name, standing by that vow in 2018. Now it appears the Maoist cultural revolution will be claiming another scalp.

Statement posted by the Redskins to Twitter:

In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks. Dan Snyder, Owner of the Washington Redskins stated, “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.” Ron Rivera, Head Coach of the Washington Redskins remarked, “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our military.” We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind. — Redskins

The NFL released a statement by Commissioner Roger Goodell in support of the Redskins’ review, “”In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step.”

Last month the Redskins erased team founder George Preston Marshall from the team history, removing mention of Marshall from the team’s website and announcing plans to take down Marshall’s name from the FedEx Stadium Ring of Honor and the team’s History Wall. Marshall was the last owner to integrate his team, doing so in late 1961 under pressure from the league and the federal government which owned the then D.C. Stadium (now RFK) where the Redskins were set to start playing.

Also last month, a statue of Marshall that stood outside RFK Stadium where the Redskins played in their 1970s, ’80s and early ’90s glory years under head coaches George Allen and Joe Gibbs was taken down by the stadium manager.

George Preston Marshall statute at RFK is being taken down this morning. Truck just arrived to haul it away. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yQduC1eCU0 — Denise Rucker Krepp (@kdrkrepp) June 19, 2020

