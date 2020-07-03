https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-footage-shows-mansion-where-ghislaine-maxwell-was-hiding-out_3411021.html

Drone video footage shows the mansion in New Hampshire that Ghislaine Maxwell—a longtime associate of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—used while in “hiding” since Epstein’s arrest, according to federal authorities.

The 156-acre property sits in Bradford, a small town of under 2,000 residents in the southeastern portion of the state.

Maxwell acquired the estate in an all-cash purchase in December 2019 through a carefully anonymized LLC, according to a court filing prosecutors submitted Thursday supporting their argument that she be held without bail after an arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell has no known connections to Bradford.

“She slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims continue to live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago,” FBI Special Agent William Sweeney told reporters after Maxwell’s arrest.

Investigators, though, had been “discreetly keeping tabs” on Maxwell for an undisclosed period of time, the agent revealed.

According to a property listing, the 4,365 square-foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Listed for $1.07 million, the description outlines a luxurious retreat for nature lovers who enjoy “total privacy.”

Bradford was founded in 1771, starting as New Bradford, later becoming Bradfordton, and eventually settling into its present name.

The town has a post office, a smattering of restaurants, several churches, and a few other stores.

Locals expressed surprise that Maxwell was living nearby.

“It pierced a hole in my heart to know she still had the means to buy a home like this and to buy it anonymously,” Carol McCorry, who lives nearby, told CBS Boston.

Kristie Dunn, another local, told WCAX that she was “shocked, seriously shocked, because nothing really happens around here.”

A locked gate spans a road going to an estate where Ghislaine Maxwell was taken into custoday, in Bradford, N.H. on July 2, 2020. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

People walk through downtown Bradford, N.H. on July 2, 2020. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

Disappearance

The 58-year-old British national stopped appearing in public entirely after an indictment against Epstein was unsealed in July 2019, authorities said.

“Moreover, it appears that she made intentional efforts to avoid detection, including moving locations at least twice, switching her primary phone number (which she registered under the name ‘G Max’) and email address, and ordering packages for delivery with a different person listed on the shipping label,” they wrote.

Maxwell is rich.

Government investigators located more than 15 different bank accounts held by or associated with her from 2016 to the present. During that period of time, the money in the accounts ranged from hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than $20 million.

Maxwell also has at least one foreign bank account containing more than one million dollars.

She reaped substantial income from selling a residence in New York City in 2016. That residence sold for $15 million through a limited liability company.

