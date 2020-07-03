http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/u0Xj18I_IfA/

Ahead of the Fourth of July, Campus Reform spoke with young Americans to ask them basic questions about the nation’s founding.

Young Americans and students were asked by Digital Reporter Eduardo Neret what the holiday commemorates, which year the country declared independence, which nation the United States declared independence from, and what which was fought for American independence.

Many could not answer these questions. Some answered that America gained its independence in the 20th century, while others said the corresponding war was the Civil War, World War I, and even World War II.

“I just know that teachers do not want to teach it”

Neret also asked individuals if they believed America is a racist country.

“America was built off of slavery,” one female said to justify her claim that America is a racist country.

“Our country most definitely has a bad legacy,” another added, citing Trump as proof of the country’s racism.

Neret ended by asking students if they felt they learned about American history in the classroom.

“I just know that teachers do not want to teach it,” one student claimed.

“Everyone should learn about our history,” another added.

