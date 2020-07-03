https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/03/virginia-college-considering-changing-their-mascot-for-the-dumbest-reason-n602469

In yet another sign that political correctness has reached the height of insanity, Emory & Henry College in Virginia will be “re-examining” their school mascot because it might be “exclusive” to certain students. What’s their mascot, you ask? Is it a Native American mascot of some kind? Something evoking a racial stereotype?

Nope. What’s their mascot? A wasp.

And someone believes that non-White Anglo-Saxon Protestants (WASPs) might feel excluded by the mascot.

This is not a joke.

The school was already going through a bit of an identity crisis because the school’s namesakes, Methodist Episcopal Church bishop John Emory and founding father Patrick Henry, were both slave owners.

According to an email from Dr. John Wells, president of Emory & Henry College, “Conversations must examine how Emory & Henry’s past has contributed to current and ongoing systemic oppression.” The email was obtained by Young America’s Foundation. “For example, discussion should be renewed regarding the college’s mascot, the wasp, and the impact of this mascot on inclusion and diversity on our campus,” Wells continued.

This would be hilarious if it weren’t true.

“This decision is beyond parody,” wrote Kara Zupkus, an analyst for Young America’s Foundation. “The college’s mascot is clearly in reference to a wasp – the literal insect — not a White Anglo-Saxon Protestant. This school’s administration is seeking out any and all reasons students may be offended by something. A bug seems like it should be the least of their worries.”

The mascot isn’t the only thing being “re-examined” by the school administration. Building names, publicly displayed portraits, and statues are all going to be part of a discussion between students, alumni, and other stakeholders as to what to do about them.

Why don’t they just take off, nuke the entire campus from orbit?

It’s the only way to be sure no one will be offended by something.

