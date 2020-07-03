https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-riots-as-portland-police-protect-federal-courthouse

On Thursday night, a violent riot broke out in Portland as reported Antifa activists attempted to attack the Portland federal courthouse.

The Portland police stated activists were “starting fires, throwing rocks at officers, pointing lasers at officers, and launching projectiles with slingshots at officers” as the police ordered them to disperse.

The Portland Police attempted to reach the rioters via Twitter, writing in the early morning hours: “A riot has been declared in the area of the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center. You must leave the area now by moving to the south and the west. CS gas and other crowd control munitions may be deployed. Leave the area now. There is criminal activity in this crowd to include throwing of fireworks and projectiles. You must cease these illegal actions immediately. Move out of the area now. Officers are disengaging. Do not follow officers. If you do, you will be subject to force.”

“A riot is still declared in the area of the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center. You must leave the area now by moving to the west,” Portland Police warned in a follow-up post. “Tear gas and other crowd control munitions may be deployed. Leave the area now. There are several people in this crowd starting fires, throwing rocks at officers, pointing lasers at officers, and launching projectiles with slingshots at officers. Leave the area now or you will be subject to arrest.”

They continued: “To the individuals within SW Broadway Avenue. The street is open to vehicular traffic. Move to the west sidewalk now. Failure to comply may subject you to arrest and use of force to include crowd control munitions. Officers are conducting arrests. Do not interfere with officers as they process custodies. If you interfere, you are subject to arrest and use of force, to include crowd control munitions.”

A riot has been declared in the area of the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center. You must leave the area now by moving to the south and the west. CS gas and other crowd control munitions may be deployed. Leave the area now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 3, 2020

Officers are disengaging. Do not follow officers. If you do, you will be subject to force. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 3, 2020

There are several people in this crowd starting fires, throwing rocks at officers, pointing lasers at officers, and launching projectiles with slingshots at officers. Leave the area now or you will be subject to arrest. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 3, 2020

Officers are conducting arrests. Do not interfere with officers as they process custodies. If you interfere, you are subject to arrest and use of force, to include crowd control munitions. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 3, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo, who frequently reports on Antifa, posted video of the chaos:

The US military is protecting the Portland federal courthouse under attack tonight by antifa black bloc militants. They rushed out and made an arrest here. Antifa have been trying to set the building on fire for hours. pic.twitter.com/p0GiQj5tCZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell stated on Wednesday:

We’ve experienced weeks of demonstrations that have turned into almost nightly unlawful assemblies, civil disturbances, and riots. We’ve had law enforcement facilities and personnel targeted with violence, including the barricading and burning of an occupied police facility on more than one occasion. Last night, another march occurred, this time in a residential neighborhood, where many families were at home and some were likely sleeping. Once again, crowd members targeted police, threw projectiles, lit fires, and threw fireworks at officers. Dumpsters were lit on fire and pushed toward a precinct. Several officers were injured. There was a high level of concern about the safety of the officers, but also significant concern for those in the neighborhoods surrounding the activities. Some have said we’re only protecting the empty building and the force used was excessive. My response to that is we would have seen one building on fire in a neighborhood where a commercial building fire could have led to residences being burned with families inside. Life safety for all is our number one priority. We are determined to protect our community; this is bigger than property; it is about human lives.

My statement regarding last night’s demonstrations in Portland. pic.twitter.com/lbRHs3n5wY — Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) July 1, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

