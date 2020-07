https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wrong-old-joe-biden-confuses-harrisburg-pa-lancaster-pa-video/

What is wrong with old Joe?

77-year-old Joe Biden crawled back into his basement after venturing out earlier this week for a low energy campaign event in Delaware.

Biden confused Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Friday during a virtual event.

Biden was not in Harrisburg last week. He held a campaign event in Lancaster where he snubbed local reporters.

Lancaster is 45 miles away from Harrisburg.

WATCH:

Joe Biden says he “was just in Harrisburg,” Pennsylvania. He was not. He was in Lancaster, which is 45 miles away. #BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/Lp7hQwy0yI — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 3, 2020

Biden was also visibly irritated and rudely gestured to a staffer during the livestream.

WATCH:

Some serious “get off my lawn!” vibes from Joe Biden right now. pic.twitter.com/qam7yIE7fG — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 3, 2020

Biden is always confused. He never knows where he is. Will we ever see his cognitive test results?

