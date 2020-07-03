https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505827-white-house-looks-to-make-we-need-to-live-with-it-the-new-tone-on

Trump administration officials say the White House plans to adopt a new message on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks, with the overall tone summing up as “we need to live with it,” according to a report by NBC News.

Unnamed officials from within the administration told the outlet that President TrumpDonald John TrumpSecret Service members who helped organize Pence Arizona trip test positive for COVID-19: report Trump administration planning pandemic office at the State Department: report Iran releases photo of damaged nuclear fuel production site: report MORE wants to acknowledge that the virus is not going away in the near future and will likely be a lingering problem through the November election. The plan, NBC reports, is for top officials to emphasize the need for the economy and life to move forward regardless of the virus.

Promoting pharmaceuticals and current treatments for the virus will reportedly be emphasized as part of the White House strategy.

“The virus is with us, but we need to live with it,” an official told NBC.

More frequent coronavirus task force briefings are reportedly also part of the administration’s plans, with more meetings starting this week in response to climbing cases of the virus nationwide.

The U.S. on Thursday set a record for daily new COVID-19 cases with 55,220, surpassing Wednesday’s record mark of 52,789. And for the past week, some states have seen back-to-back days of record-breaking coronavirus numbers.

Reports of a new message by the White House follows Trump saying just this week that he believes the virus will eventually “just disappear.”

Trump told Fox Business that he is optimistic about the economic recovery from the pandemic-induced shutdown, citing recent strong jobs numbers and a bounce back in retail sales.

“We’re headed back in a very strong fashion with a ‘V,’ ” Trump said, referring to a V-shaped recovery. “And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

Trump has also repeatedly said, including in an Axios interview last month, that the U.S. has “to get back to business.”

“We have to get back to business. We have to get back to living our lives. Can’t do this any longer,” Trump told Axios while teasing his Oklahoma rally. “And I do believe it’s safe. I do believe it’s very safe.”

The White House has been working to address renewed outbreaks as states began reopening after a brief slowing in cases during lockdowns in March and April. One other strategy the administration is considering is so-called pool testing to dramatically expand testing capabilities.

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci warns new coronavirus mutation may cause virus to spread more easily GOP Arizona lawmaker says Fauci and Birx ‘undermine’ Trump’s coronavirus response Overnight Health Care: Experts fear July 4 weekend will exacerbate coronavirus spread | Texas Gov. Abbott will require masks in most of the state | Fauci warns: ‘We are not going in the right direction’ MORE, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, has said in multiple recent interviews that he was looking at pool testing. He’s also warned if actions aren’t taken to slow the virus the U.S. could start to see cases topping 100,000 daily.

