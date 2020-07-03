http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NJlC9ZDi2uQ/

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Texas woman is behind bars after she battered five airline agents and a corrections officer after becoming irate over issues with her carry-on bag, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to the Orlando International Airport around 2 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a battery having taken place.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a victim who said they were assisting with a carry-on bag when a passenger, identified as 21-year-old Emmari Jackson, became irate and was told she could not travel due to her behavior. The victim told officers Jackson threw a bag of shoes at the agents at a service desk. The witness said Jackson reached over the service counter to hit an agent, then walked over to another agent and punched them in the head, according to a report.

A supervisor for Spirit Airlines attempted to call the police when Jackson ran at them, punched them in the back of the head, then jumped on them, according to a report. When witnesses attempted to pull Jackson off the supervisor, Jackson kicked a victim in the head, according to police.

Jackson then grabbed a metal dustpan used for airport cleaning from a nearby custodial cart and proceeded to hit a victim over the back with the dustpan, a report read.

Victims told police once the incident was over that the fight broke out over Jackson being charged $65 for her carryon bag.

Police took Jackson into custody and took her to the Orange County Jail where she then battered a corrections officer, according to a report.

Police said that as Jackson was going through the jail booking process, she was non-compliant and told officers she had COVID-19 before coughing on equipment. A nurse came to escort Jackson to another room but stopped to get Jackson a face mask as a safety precaution, a report read.

When the nurse stopped, Jackson became aggressive, trying to escape from officers, and began to cough and spit in the officer’s face, according to a report. When officers tried to direct Jackson towards the ground, she kicked the officer in the chest.

Jackson was charged with battery and battery on a corrections officer for both incidents at the airport and jail. She is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

