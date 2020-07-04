https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/2020-vision-kanye-west-announces-running-us-president/

Publicity stunt?

Rapper, singer and songwriter Kanye West announced Saturday evening that he is running for President of the United States.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION” – Kanye West tweeted.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threw his full support behind Kanye.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Last year, Kanye West said he’ll run for president in 2024 — and talked about a new line of shoes made from algae.

He previously said he may be changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.”

“When I run for president in 2024 — ” West said before breaking off, prompting laughter from the crowd.

“What y’all laughing at?” he said. “When I run for president in 2024 we would have created so many jobs I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.”

