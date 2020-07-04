https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/4-new-virus-fighting-technologies-soon-become-standard-public-areas/

(ZERO HEDGE) As the push for some to head back to the office continues, despite being the midst of the ongoing pandemic, a focus has shifted to what kinds of technologies are going to be used in order to make sure that public areas, like office environments and airports, are virus-free.

Aside from the usual hand sanitizers and face masks, FT published a report this week highlighting some of the other technologies that businesses are choosing to employ in order to surfaces and spaces clean.

Shaun Fitzgerald, visiting professor at the University of Cambridge, said: “Pandemics like this can provide fertile ground for creative minds to think about how to do things differently.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

