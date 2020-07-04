https://www.theblaze.com/news/independence-day-declaration-of-independence

Editor’s note: In order to allow our staff to enjoy the 4th of July holiday with their families, TheBlaze will be running a series of articles today commemorating the Revolutionary War, which won America her freedom. God bless America, and all of you.

PHILADELPHIA (JULY 4, 1776) — Two days ago, the Continental Congress, assembled in Philadelphia, voted to declare that the 13 British colonies of America are “Free and Independent,” establishing at once the “united States of America” as a separate nation entirely.

“We … the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do,”

Congress announced.

On July 4, delegates of the 13 colonies adopted the “Declaration,” formally severing the colonies from the authority of king of England. This momentous declaration will doubtless serve to escalate the military conflict between Britain and her colonies. Sources close to Congressional leaders indicate that the formal declaration was considered necessary to enlist the aid of the French army, which the colonists consider necessary to winning any military conflict with Britain.

Relying on the “self-evident” truths that “all men are created equal” and “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,” the members of Congress firmly proclaimed the right of the American people to self-governance and listed a number of “repeated injuries and usurpations” imposed on the colonies by the British crown.

Among those grievances listed are the king’s failure to allow the colonists — despite having been full citizens of England — to have adequate representation; the king’s decision to repeatedly close the colonies’ legislative bodies for choosing with “manly firmness” to reject “his invasions on the rights of the people”; quartering British soldiers in American homes; unjustly “imposing Taxes … without our Consent”; “cutting off … Trade with all parts of the world”; and for waging war against his own people.

Despite its clear declaration of independence from the British kingdom, Congress insisted it has not desired such extreme action, but that it has become necessary because of the unrelenting “Oppressions” of the crown.

“In every stage of these Oppressions,” Congress wrote, “We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”

TheBlaze has learned on July 8, Gen. George Washington, commander of the Continental Army, learned of the “Declaration” in a letter from Congress President John Hancock.

“That our affairs may take a more favorable turn, the Congress have judged it necessary to dissolve the connection between Great Britain and the American colonies, and to declare them free and independent states; as you will perceive by the enclosed Declaration, which I am directed to transmit to you, and to request you will have it proclaimed at the head of the army in the way you shall think it most proper,” Hancock reportedly wrote to Washington.

Where these “united States of America” go from here is greatly in dispute, with most European leaders speculating the rebellion will soon be crushed by the British, who have since won a series of important battles against the American forces. However, regardless of how this chapter in history ends, the leaders of the world’s newest nation have made it clear where they have placed their trust: in God and each other.

“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor,” congressional members wrote.

The full text of the “Declaration of Independence” appears below: